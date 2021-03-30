20 years ago
For a low price, you can own a piece of Craig’s Hill. Central Washington University has been trying, unsuccessfully, to unload a piece of real estate in one of the priciest areas of Ellensburg.The old hospital has been owned by the university for more than three decades after is was closed as a hospital when Kittitas Valley Community Hospital opened. The university paid $17,500. It rented out some rooms to small businesses and nonprofit organizations and university storage and research facilities. It is on sale for $150,000.
— March 28, 2001
30 years ago
Baby lambs took their first steps at the Don and Carol Snowden farm in the warm weather. This weekend’s Sunday Easter services can expect similar warm weather including the sunrise service at St. Andrews Catholic Church at 7 a.m.
— March 30, 1991
50 years ago
Residents of the Swauk-Teanaway area voted overwhelmingly for the annexation into the Ellensburg Hospital District.
— March 31, 1971
75 years ago
With the Seattle smallpox outbreak characterized by one physician as the worst in the nation since 1913, the death toll in the Puget Sound city at five in one day, emergency steps were taken by health officials in Cle Elum to prevent any possible appearance of the infection in the Upper County community by ordering 1,200 tubes of smallpox vaccine.
— March 29, 1946
100 years ago
Five autos, shipped over the mountain pass to Easton arrived in Ellensburg yesterday, having driven from Easton. All reported to the local offices of the Chamber of Commerce. They reported the roads as passable but not good.
— March 30,1921
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.