Central Washington University lowered the American flag over Barge Hall to half-staff in memory of two fallen firefighters who were students from Central. The governor is urging state buildings and citizens to honor the four firefighters killed fighting the Thirtymile Fire north of Winhtrop in Okanogan County. The two graduates were Tom Craven and Jessica Johnson.
Zittings Development Company has made application to the city of Ellensburg to rezone its property on Mountain View Avenue for the new Planned Shopping Center District. Plans for the 20 acres include a department store, shoe store, ladies apparel shop, men’s shop, restaurant, furniture store, hardware store and others shops found in a shopping center.
Presbyterian elder J. A. Whitfield, Ellensburg attorney referenced Ellensburg as an illustration in his closing session of the Presbyterian synod in Seattle. Whitfield referenced a recent decision of the city council setting up card table fees in local taverns and pool halls. Whitfield’s concern was that no citizen raised up against the action to set up the fees and to discourage gambling.
Citizen of color in Yakima County will celebrate the 56th anniversary of the emancipation of the American people of color at the fairgrounds. The program includes an address, music, a barbecue and children’s games. Gov. Louis F. Hart will make the principal address. A baseball game between the All-Indians and the Yakima Black Socks will follow.
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.