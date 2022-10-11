20 years ago
Police Department Chief Bob Richey reported Kittitas County has a 96.7 percent compliance in the new requirement that folks buckle their seat belt. “We are extremely pleased with the results.” explained the chief.
— Oct. 11, 2002
30 years ago
Lillian Plunkett never thought of herself as a competitive person, but she did enjoy sewing. A retired Ellensburg teacher, she decided to try making quilts. Mrs. Plunket won best of show at the Kittitas County Fair for that very first quilt she made and her handiwork has won Best of Show for hand quilting at the Central Washington State Fair.
— Oct. 9, 1992
50 years ago
The dining room of Fay’s Cafe in Easton will be the location of a free mushroom exhibit featuring 150 varieties on Display. David Hosford from the biological science department at Central college will assist with the idenfiication of mushrooms and provide tips on mushroom hunting.
— Oct. 11, 1972
75 years ago
The best bird shooting since 1934 was reported in the Ellensburg area and it was generally tagged as the brightest shooting spot in the state as the smallest number of outside hunters in many years went into the fields of the valley for the opening of the upland bird season.
— Oct. 13, 1947
100 years ago
Two simultaneous raids were made in Cle Elum at a home and soda shop. The soft drink parlor netted part of the 16 1/2 gallons of booze with the rest found at a residence by Deputy Sheriff “Moose” Robinson an Arr Byars, Cle Elum police chief.
— Oct.13, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record
