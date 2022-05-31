About 400 people gathered Thursday night to see the completed Kittitas Valley Community Hospital renovation and expansion project and to honor those that made it possible. The $12.5 million project that includes 50,000 square feet of new and remodeled space.
— May 31, 2002
30 years ago
Ellensburg Fire Department responded with the Washington State Patrol to a one vehicle accident in the eastbound lane of I-90 near the south interchange. A 33 year old Auburn man lost control of his vehicle after reportedly falling asleep. The car rolled and the man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected. He was taken by ambulance to Kittitas Community Hospital where he was evaluated for head injuries, cuts and a possible facial fracture.
— May 31, 1992
50 years ago
County Commissioners spent a considerable amount of time hearing protests from property owners relative to recent re-evaluations of county property. Concerned Taxpayers Inc. is a group of Kittitas County property owners who fear revaluations of their property though the office of the County Tax Assessor has been "unfair".
— May 31, 1972
75 years ago
The airplane replaced the horse at the Kittitas Flying School when Tom Whited of the Lazy F ranch rented an airplane to search for some strayed horses. After less than two hours in the air, he found the stock which had evaded him for several days while he searched on horseback. John Wood, the pilot, has been seen since then strutting about the county airport wearing spurs and chaps.
— May 31, 1947
100 years ago
The annual run of salmon in the Yakima and Columbia rivers is said to have started and the Indians are planning a big powwow at the Prosser dam within a short time. The Prosser community club is cooperating with the tribesmen to make the fair a big success.
— May 31, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record