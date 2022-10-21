...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT FRIDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until noon PDT Friday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Central Washington University is celebrating its 2002 Homecoming with events culminating at the football game against Western Oregon. There's an organized tailgate party with celebration continuing throughout the day ending with David Spade preforming his stand-up comedy. Other events include a 5K fun run, a tour of the historic buildings on Central's campus, a presentation of the L.H. Walker Enthnograhic Collection, a golf tournament and a reception.
— Oct. 26, 2002
30 years ago
Lots of shaking going on... An earthquake caused minor damage in the Wenas Lake area of Central Washington just before midnight Sunday and one area owner said it "was a hell of a way to wake up" to the roaring sound of their building shaking and the crash of broken glass. The earthquake was at 11:56 p.m. on Sunday measuring 3.5 on Richter scale.
— Oct. 26, 1992
50 years ago
Kittitas County Board of Realtors is spearheading a voter campaign urging property owners to be in favor of a Senate Joint Resolution No. 1 on the November 7th ballot. It limits regular property taxes to 1 percent of true and fair market value. The current state Constitution allows a maximum regular property tax levy to 2 percent.
— Oct. 25, 1972
75 years ago
Advertisement for Strander Drug Company:
Pablum 23 cents and 45 cents
Dextri-Maltose 63 cents
Chux Disposible Diapers Box of 50 - $1.69
Disposies Insert Diapers Box of 49 - $1.60
— Oct. 24, 1947
100 years ago
W. W. Ruby, a mining engineer of Denver, this morning brought into the Daily Record office two pieces of bones believed to be part of the skeleton of a prehistoric animal which he found in the foothills southwest of the city. He asserts that the remainder of the skeleton is close by. The specimens will be submitted to Dr. J. P. Munson, scientist at the normal school for his opinion.
— Oct. 25, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record