20 years ago

Central Washington University is celebrating its 2002 Homecoming with events culminating at the football game against Western Oregon. There's an organized tailgate party with celebration continuing throughout the day ending with David Spade preforming his stand-up comedy. Other events include a 5K fun run, a tour of the historic buildings on Central's campus, a presentation of the L.H. Walker Enthnograhic Collection, a golf tournament and a reception.

