...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until 1 PM PDT Wednesday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
— An iguana was found in a tree outside a 19th Avenue apartments.
— A woman was yelling at her husband to get in the car at an Ellensburg grocery store.
— A cat fell behind a water heater inside an 19th Avenue home.
— Sept. 13, 2002
30 years ago
The Intercollegiate Center for Nursing Education presents a series of three workshops for nurse managers from September through November to be held at Central Washington University’s Samuelson Union Building.
— Sept. 14, 1992
50 years ago
The talent and skill of senior citizens was fully on display at this year’s Fair. Knitting, weaving, pottery and sewing brought literally dozens of blue ribbons to the talented seniors. Two rugs were entered by seniors who are nearly blind and were a highlight of the craft submissions.
— Sept. 13, 1972
75 years ago
Sherwood Ogden Pease, 72, West Side Pioneer Farmer has passed. He came to the Kittitas Valley 69 years ago when he was three years old and farmed on the west side until 1942. He moved that year to Sixteenth and E streets just north of Ellensburg had resided there until he passed.
— Sept. 13, 1947
100 years ago
The Coronation of Queen Kittitas will be held at the Open Air Platform at the County Fair Grounds on Thursday. Special gowns for the princesses were made by a committee of three men including coronation robes and other court costumes. The queen and princesses will appear in the parade, at the banquet at Kamola Hall, then the coronation ball held in the armory. Her highness will issue a proclamation at the coronation Thursday evening.
— Sept. 13, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.