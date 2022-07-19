Two 12-year-old boys helped save a woman’s life and were honored by the Ellensburg Fire Department for their quick thinking. The two boys were out for a summer bicycle ride when they spotted a lady laying on her front yard. It was 93 degrees outside and the woman was 80 years old. Although she refused the boys’ help initially, their mother called 911 which responded to assist the woman. She was suffering from heat exhaustion and if not for the boys quick thinking, she was very close to a life-threatening event, her internal temperature had risen to 103.
— July 19, 2002
30 years ago
Ellensburg can-can girl Linda Smith receives a big, flashy smile from one of the horses belonging to the Table Mountain Gang after she tried to give the horse a drink of lemonade. The Old West can-can dancers and members of the gang provided entertainment during dedication ceremonies at Frontier Village, the refurbished Western “town” on display at Kittitas County fairgrounds.
— July 20, 1992
50 years ago
Early ticket sales continue to indicate the 50th anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo is going to be a big one. Admissions director, Bob Neeley, reported to the board at its July meeting that ticket sales have never been this good. Five busloads are sold out for the Saturday show and a sixth nearly full. It’s going to be a very good year for the Rodeo.
— July 20, 1972
75 years ago
The first quick-freeze run on peas in the Kittitas Valley’s history was completed at the Ellensburg plant of Pictsweet Foods, Inc., and officials of the company said that the crop proved that peas could be grown successfully here. The crop was the first commercial planting of food peas in the valley in about 10 years and Pictsweet officials explained the use of new insecticides had eliminated weevil and aphid damage which drove the crop from the valley in the 1930s.
— July 21, 1947
100 years ago
The Mount Stuart club of Mountaineers will meet for a supper meeting, a short business meeting and will hear a report on the progress of the new lodge at Salmon La Sac. Plans are being made for the mountaineers to spend a week end of log rolling for the new lodge in the near future.