20 years ago

Two 12-year-old boys helped save a woman’s life and were honored by the Ellensburg Fire Department for their quick thinking. The two boys were out for a summer bicycle ride when they spotted a lady laying on her front yard. It was 93 degrees outside and the woman was 80 years old. Although she refused the boys’ help initially, their mother called 911 which responded to assist the woman. She was suffering from heat exhaustion and if not for the boys quick thinking, she was very close to a life-threatening event, her internal temperature had risen to 103.

