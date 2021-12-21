Looking Back: Record day for stamp sales Dec 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mersinger Bryan Myrick Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 20 years agoThe Ellensburg Police Department is giving motorists fair warning — yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and come to a complete stop at stop signs or else. Capt. Ross Green and Cpl. Mike Coppin sat in a marked patrol car near the intersection at Third Avenue and Pearl Street.While parked, Green said the two watched 25 vehicles go through the intersection with only two coming to a complete stop. “If the driver didn’t see us, how is he going to see a pedestrian?” Green asked. It is up to the officers to determine whether drivers could be cited or not, but beware and watch out for pedestrians. It’s not just Santa that’s watching! — Dec. 21, 200130 years agoStudents, staff and parents of Valley Christian School will take part in the school’s Christmas program at 7 p.m. in Ellensburg High School’s Little Theater. The public is invited to attend the program which includes a play and performance of the school’s hand bell choir playing a portion of Handel’s “Messiah.”— Dec. 20, 199150 years agoAdvertisement — Zittings Thrift Last minute Ideas for Christmas gifts Norelco shavers — $14.87 Quality Cassette Recorder with built in mic — $24.87 Eight track and cassette tapes of Western and Rock music — $2.79— Dec. 20,197175 years agoReceipts totaling $1,145.55 from the sales of stamps set a new record for a single day’s sale reported Postmaster Frank Thomas of the Ellensburg post office.— December 21, 1946100 years agoSnowfall of approximatey three inches of snow fell in the Kittitas Valley in the late afternoon.— Dec. 21, 1921Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Snowfall Monica Mersinger Music Highway Ellensburg Police Department Frank Thomas Pedestrian Driver Sale Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsBlonde Dog 509 Clothing Co. brings recycled materials back to life in earrings and specialty clothingSheriff's Office retains presence at Elk Meadows after bridge is destroyedDec. 16 blotter: Returned with puppy and a shotgunFISH Community Food Bank receives grant to begin diaper bankCommunity efforts make annual Christmas Basket event a successCWU alumnus honored for braveryPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg boys stay unbeaten at homeCollision takes out bridge at Elk Meadows Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter