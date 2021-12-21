Support Local Journalism


20 years ago

The Ellensburg Police Department is giving motorists fair warning — yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and come to a complete stop at stop signs or else. Capt. Ross Green and Cpl. Mike Coppin sat in a marked patrol car near the intersection at Third Avenue and Pearl Street.

While parked, Green said the two watched 25 vehicles go through the intersection with only two coming to a complete stop. “If the driver didn’t see us, how is he going to see a pedestrian?” Green asked. It is up to the officers to determine whether drivers could be cited or not, but beware and watch out for pedestrians. It’s not just Santa that’s watching!

— Dec. 21, 2001

30 years ago

Students, staff and parents of Valley Christian School will take part in the school’s Christmas program at 7 p.m. in Ellensburg High School’s Little Theater. The public is invited to attend the program which includes a play and performance of the school’s hand bell choir playing a portion of Handel’s “Messiah.”

— Dec. 20, 1991

50 years ago

Last minute Ideas for Christmas gifts Norelco shavers — $14.87 Quality Cassette Recorder with built in mic — $24.87 Eight track and cassette tapes of Western and Rock music — $2.79

— Dec. 20,1971

75 years ago

Receipts totaling $1,145.55 from the sales of stamps set a new record for a single day’s sale reported Postmaster Frank Thomas of the Ellensburg post office.

— December 21, 1946

100 years ago

Snowfall of approximatey three inches of snow fell in the Kittitas Valley in the late afternoon.

— Dec. 21, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

