Chief Jim Wallahee

Jim Wallahee, grandson of Chief Ohi of the Kittitas Indians, visited Ellensburg on Feb. 16, 1921 and spoke of a time when of a time when the fish were bigger and the stores smaller in the area.

 Courtesy of Northwest Room, Spokane Public Library

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


20 years ago

Mountain View residents took a moment to smell over 80 roses donated to the retirement center by the CWU Public Relations Student Society of America who ordered extra roses from a fund raiser to donate to the retirement center residents.

— February 16, 2001

30 years ago

The third annual Snowhopper 30-mile mountain bike race will start, "snow or no snow," on Saturday at the trailhead of the John Wayne Trail in South Cle Elum near the Moore House and end at the Iron Horse State Park at Easton.

— February 16, 1991

75 years ago

Residents throughout the Kittitas Valley felt a compartively slight effects last night of an earthquake, so intense in the coastal area it caused many persons to believe an atomic bomb plant had exploded, which shook the area from northerrn Oregon to Canada at 7:18:30 p.m. Chandeliers swayed, doors banged and houses creaked, but no damage was caused and aftershocks were mild.

— February 15, 1946

100 years ago

Chief Jim Wallahee from Toppenish visited Ellensburg today. He remembers Ellensburg when it was ony a small group of buildings in the site of what is now Third and Main streets. He tells when he came down from the Nanum where he was born and his people were all through this region and they caught many salmon in the Nanum creek. He was pleased with the progress Ellensburg has made since he was a boy here. Chief Wallahee remembers John Shoudy and the orginal settlement here and turns a reflective eye back on a time when the fish were bigger and the stores smaller in the area.

— February 16, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.