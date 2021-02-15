20 years ago
Mountain View residents took a moment to smell over 80 roses donated to the retirement center by the CWU Public Relations Student Society of America who ordered extra roses from a fund raiser to donate to the retirement center residents.
— February 16, 2001
30 years ago
The third annual Snowhopper 30-mile mountain bike race will start, "snow or no snow," on Saturday at the trailhead of the John Wayne Trail in South Cle Elum near the Moore House and end at the Iron Horse State Park at Easton.
— February 16, 1991
75 years ago
Residents throughout the Kittitas Valley felt a compartively slight effects last night of an earthquake, so intense in the coastal area it caused many persons to believe an atomic bomb plant had exploded, which shook the area from northerrn Oregon to Canada at 7:18:30 p.m. Chandeliers swayed, doors banged and houses creaked, but no damage was caused and aftershocks were mild.
— February 15, 1946
100 years ago
Chief Jim Wallahee from Toppenish visited Ellensburg today. He remembers Ellensburg when it was ony a small group of buildings in the site of what is now Third and Main streets. He tells when he came down from the Nanum where he was born and his people were all through this region and they caught many salmon in the Nanum creek. He was pleased with the progress Ellensburg has made since he was a boy here. Chief Wallahee remembers John Shoudy and the orginal settlement here and turns a reflective eye back on a time when the fish were bigger and the stores smaller in the area.
— February 16, 1921
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.