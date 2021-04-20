Support Local Journalism


20 years ago

The new curator at Clymer Museum of Art is no stranger to the Ellensburg art scene. William (Web) Battermann has lived in the Ellensburg area since 1987 and is an artist himself. Now, he is on the other side of the art profession hanging and maintaining shows at the Clymer.

— April 20, 2001

75 years ago

Central Washington College announced for the summer session a course in aviation, both ground school instruction and fllght training is open to teachers, veterans, and the general public.

— April 19, 1946

100 years ago

Robbers broke into the post office at Kittitas, and got away with a considerable amount in war savings stamps and cash. The safe was pried open and the entry was force through the back door. The Sheriff was notified, but no arrests have been made yet.

— April 20, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record

