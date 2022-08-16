...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM
PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima
Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Strong winds helped ignite and spread numerous wildfires across north Central Washington threatening dozens of homes. The smoke could be seen as far south as The Dalles, Ore. Wind pushed it over the Wenatchee Mountains into the Kittitas Valley. Fire officials said the wind did quite a number on the Kittitas Valley with the smoke remaining for some time.
— Aug. 16, 2002
30 years ago
Building levels in Ellensburg outpaced levels of the year before. During the first seven months of 1992, five of the months have seen increases over last year's figures for new construction values. For the year through July, the value of new construction in Ellensburg is almost triple the figure for 1991. Part of the increase was two buildings of a new apartment complex at 901 E. 19th Ave. valued at $335,000 and a permit for remodeling work on CWU's Nicholson Pavilion. The new family homes increased to 18 permits from last year with single family homes value at about $225,000.
— Aug.14, 1992
50 years ago
While most Ellensburg residents enjoyed the area's first measurable rain in over a month, the lightening which accompanied the precipitation caused problems for others. Lightening which accompanied the mild storm caused several small forest fires and kept the city light crews and firefighters busy. There were serveral tree fires from lines running through trees and also set off the burglar alarm at Button's Jewelers. Several fires caused by lightening were all near Red Top Lookout and city power services were disrupted.
— Aug. 16, 1972
75 years ago
Their district is $27,000 "in the red", representative patrons of the Cle Elum school district met with the district board this week to formulate campaign plans for the special school election in September at which time voters will be asked to approve a special 20 mill tax levy for one year only. Supt. Myron Colburn said the levy will raise approximately $53,000 if approved "and get our district back on a cash basis."
— Aug. 15, 1947
100 years ago
The Rotary picnic to the Kiwanis club members and their families scheduled for the Willowood Farm, the beautiful "county home of Mrs. Olive Sanders" will be given rain or shine. Entertainment will be provided but is being kept secret by the entertainment committee until the event.
— Aug. 16, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record