Monica Mersinger

20 years ago

Strong winds helped ignite and spread numerous wildfires across north Central Washington threatening dozens of homes. The smoke could be seen as far south as The Dalles, Ore. Wind pushed it over the Wenatchee Mountains into the Kittitas Valley. Fire officials said the wind did quite a number on the Kittitas Valley with the smoke remaining for some time.

