Fire ripped through a Cle Elum subdivision destroying a home, garage, its contents and a classic 1949 Harley Davidson motorcycle before the fire was under control. The house was on Fawn Road in the Sky Meadows subdivision. The fire jumped to 50 to 60 trees involved with spot fires a mile away due to winds. The fire was started by either a spark or heat transfer from a barbecue. No one was injured.
Sherrif's office received a report of indecent exposure by young adults, apparently skinny-dipping, 11 miles north of Salmon la Sac Saturday night.
A light-colored suit coat was lost at the City Park after it had been placed on the fender of a car parked outside the horseshoe pits. When the horseshoes were over, the car had left. A reward is offered for return of the coat.
In hopes of raising to the surface of the lake the body of Max Walsh, who was drowned in Lake Cle Elum. Sheriff Joe Thomas is dynamiting the lake. Efforts all day by searchers dragging the lake were unsuccessful. The man's hat is the only trace of him that has been found. Heavy driftwood along the shore may conceal the body.
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.