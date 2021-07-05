Historic photo: Johnson House

The Johnson House was built by Thomas Johnson (1840-1908) in 1884 at the northwest corner of Fourth and Pearl streets. The third floor was a ballroom, and the first and second floors were the hotel proper. The huge frame structure was completely destroyed by the July 4th 1889 fire. Johnson, an early pioneer in Yakima and Kittitas counties, operated the first stage line from Ellensburg to The Dalles, Oregon. His hotel offered travelers many quality accommodations during their Ellensburg visit.

 Courtesy Ellensburg Public Library

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


20 years ago

Fire ripped through a Cle Elum subdivision destroying a home, garage, its contents and a classic 1949 Harley Davidson motorcycle before the fire was under control. The house was on Fawn Road in the Sky Meadows subdivision. The fire jumped to 50 to 60 trees involved with spot fires a mile away due to winds. The fire was started by either a spark or heat transfer from a barbecue. No one was injured.

— July 6, 2001

50 years ago

Sherrif's office received a report of indecent exposure by young adults, apparently skinny-dipping, 11 miles north of Salmon la Sac Saturday night.

— July 5, 1971

75 years ago

A light-colored suit coat was lost at the City Park after it had been placed on the fender of a car parked outside the horseshoe pits. When the horseshoes were over, the car had left. A reward is offered for return of the coat.

— July 6, 1946

100 years ago

In hopes of raising to the surface of the lake the body of Max Walsh, who was drowned in Lake Cle Elum. Sheriff Joe Thomas is dynamiting the lake. Efforts all day by searchers dragging the lake were unsuccessful. The man's hat is the only trace of him that has been found. Heavy driftwood along the shore may conceal the body.

— July 6, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.