20 years ago
Kelleher Motor Co. and University Auto have exercised options to buy land at the Interstate 90 west interchange. Dealershp owners say it is too soon to say when they will relocate from downtown. Complete site preperaton, road and utility work on the dealerships’ two adjacent 10-acre lots by the end of summer is possible. The development encompasses 91 acres accessed by U.S. Highway 97.
— June 22, 2001
30 years ago
A busy weekend of events is slated for the Kittitas County Fairgrounds on the weekend. The Washington State Rabbit show will hold a sanctioned event. The Ellensburg Rodeo Posse and Kittitas County Fair are sponsoring a Youth Day with horse shows and games on Saturday and KQBE will host a “Hot Afternoon” and antique car show Saturday.
— June 22, 1991
75 years ago
James Hurt Mundy, widely known retired Kittitas Valley rancher and western pioneer, died at the age of 92. Orphaned at 9 years old, he earned a living for his brothers and sisters during the Civil War in the Texas Panhandle area. He later became a pioneer cattleman. He moved to Ellensburg in 1909 and resided at his Lone Star Ranch until he sold it to Alva Bull.
— June 24, 1946
100 years ago
The county sheriff and officers are running down clues to reveal the identity of thieves who stole saddles and bridles from George Hayes and Mr. Anderson who live at the foot of Main Street. The theft was completed on Monday night.
— June 22, 1921
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.