Farmer Bank

The Farmers Bank Building on the northwest corner of Fifth and Pearl Streets was completed in 1911. The building was designed by Fay R. Spangler. The large brick and timber structure was begun the fall of 1910 and by mid June 1911 the attractive stone work was completed. The artistic carvings of lions’ heads on the bank building is one of the characteristic features. Since 1937, the building has housed various banking and real estate businesses.Postcard titled: “Farmers’ Bank, Ellensburg, Wash.”

 Courtesy Ellensburg Public Library

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


20 years ago

Kelleher Motor Co. and University Auto have exercised options to buy land at the Interstate 90 west interchange. Dealershp owners say it is too soon to say when they will relocate from downtown. Complete site preperaton, road and utility work on the dealerships’ two adjacent 10-acre lots by the end of summer is possible. The development encompasses 91 acres accessed by U.S. Highway 97.

— June 22, 2001

30 years ago

A busy weekend of events is slated for the Kittitas County Fairgrounds on the weekend. The Washington State Rabbit show will hold a sanctioned event. The Ellensburg Rodeo Posse and Kittitas County Fair are sponsoring a Youth Day with horse shows and games on Saturday and KQBE will host a “Hot Afternoon” and antique car show Saturday.

— June 22, 1991

75 years ago

James Hurt Mundy, widely known retired Kittitas Valley rancher and western pioneer, died at the age of 92. Orphaned at 9 years old, he earned a living for his brothers and sisters during the Civil War in the Texas Panhandle area. He later became a pioneer cattleman. He moved to Ellensburg in 1909 and resided at his Lone Star Ranch until he sold it to Alva Bull.

— June 24, 1946

100 years ago

The county sheriff and officers are running down clues to reveal the identity of thieves who stole saddles and bridles from George Hayes and Mr. Anderson who live at the foot of Main Street. The theft was completed on Monday night.

— June 22, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.