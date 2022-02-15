No one will be able to budge Barbara Vancil from her home in Ellensburg on Feb. 23 while she waits for a special phone call from Salt Lake City. Tom Rothrock, her Ellensburg-born grandson, on that Saturday will compete in the slalom ski event at the Olympic Winter Games at Salt Lake City.
— Feb. 15, 2002
30 years ago
The controversy over the Central Washington University Board of Trustees has flared higher with a university teacher's union calling into question "golden parachutes" given two top administrators who resigned last year. Also, Seattle area black leaders' denunciation of the board's chairwoman as racist. The "golden parachutes" are the full salaries which continue to be paid Donald Garrity, who resigned as president and Robert Edington who resigned as provost.
— Feb. 15, 1992
50 years ago
It's lambing time! Jim Preston's ranch on Smithson Road, Reecer Creek area is a busy place. The Preston's worked round the clock with the lambs and loss was termed no more than normal. The stock is both Columbia and purebred Suffolk. The Preston's had 42 ewes that lambed. Our first signs of spring!
— Feb. 15, 1972
75 years ago
The establishment here of a tourist host school for those local employees who come most frequently into contact with tourists was recommended by the publicity tourist committee for the Chamber of Commerce, in the agenda for 1947 which its chairman. M. W. "Spike" Cunningham submitted this week to the board of trustees of the Chamber. The report was endorsed in full by the trustees.
— Feb. 15, 1947
100 years ago
A special train of four Pullmans, a club or observation car, baggage car and diner, is to be ordered at once by the Yakima Valley Shriner Club for the trip to the national convention at San Francisco in June was announced. One car will be parked here for the Ellensburg delegation.
— Feb. 15, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.