...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
A Yakima man suspected of being high on marijuana while driving a stolen car led Washington State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase that originated in Union Gap and ended about two miles east of Ellensburg. The driver was apprehended. Speeds of up to 160 miles an hour were involved in the chase. The driver was laughing during the whole chase and intentionally rammed a police cruiser, but no one was hurt during the chase. The passenger was not arrested.
— Jan. 25, 2007
20 years ago
University Auto owners anticipate moving from their downtown location to a new home on land at the west Ellensburg Interstate 90 interchange in June. The move had been in the planning stages for a few years since a fire destroyed the University Auto service department on May 14 last year.
— Jan. 26, 2002
30 years ago
A small earthquake early shook parts of Central Washington. The quake hit at 1:09 a.m. in an area 18 miles north of Wenatchee, about four miles east of Entiat. The quake measured 3.4 on the Richter scale. No damages was reported.
— Jan. 24, 1992
50 years ago
Originally built as a steam-fired electric plant, the building now being demolished behind the Catholic Church on Fourth Street became a fire station, jail and light department when the water powered electric plant was built on the Yakima River in 1910. What remains the two east units which served as stables and fire department shop the second story was sleeping quarters for the firemen. The Church will clear the area for parking.
— Jan. 25, 1972
75 years ago
The board of Kittitas county commissioners today opened bids on leases on the old county garage building adjoining the courthouse annex, which the county recently abandoned as a garage when the new county garage at the northwest city limits was put into use.
— Jan. 27, 1947
100 years ago
The skating pond which was built by the city on the Kittitas Lumber company’s pond across the Milwaukee tracks is in good shape for skating now. Parties have been skating there all day yesterday and today. It is now ready for all.