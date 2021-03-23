20 years ago
It began with a report of a vehicle being stolen in the Burger King parking lot, a 1982 Chevrolet Caprice, later found abandon.Then a State Patrol trooper spotted a 15-year old Ellensburg teen had taken a 1972 Chevrolet pickup truck from Ellensburg, stopped at the Pilot (truck stop) and got gas, without paying. The gas drive away was reported and the state patrolman got behind him on westbound Interstate 90 where pursuit began. Speeds of 90 miles per hour ensued and led troopers into the Cle Elum city limits at the Oak Street exit taking Lower Peoh Point Road. The teen slid through Watson Cutoff intersection and coming to a stop where the teen was arrested without further incident.
— March 23, 2001
30 years ago
Queens of Spades Garden Club held its March meeting at the home of Clare Panattoni. Lee Demorest was co-hostess.The Club has been asked to assist with International Week held by Elllensburg and its Japanese “sister city”. The garden club will help with publicity and some hostess duties on April 11 when a Japanese flower arranger will demonstrate his craft at Hal Holmes Center to the public.
— March 22, 1991
75 years ago
Enrollment for spring quarter at Central Washington College of Education shows increase over winter quarter. Total enrollment is 440 students, including 200 women and 240 men.
— March 22, 1946
100 years ago
Both the Cle Elum and Yakima roads are reported to be in very bad muddy condition again because of recent heavy rains. The main Yakima highway, especially is bad, and motorists planning to make the trip have been advised to go via the Squaw Creek Road, which is several miles longer.
— March 23, 1921
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.