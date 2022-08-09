...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
A donation from Yakima KIMA-TV to Central Washington University will enable students to read the news behind a desk set used by KIMA anchors. The students produce their own program called “Newswatch” and will now have a professional news studio from which to broadcast.
— Aug. 9, 2002
30 years ago
The Bull family farm continues is tradition of the greatest corn crop you can continue to sow from 30 aces of corn. The Brothers, Tom, 43, and Curtis, 41, moved into the market by selling corn to Twin City Foods and in the early ‘70s before turning exclusively to fresh market by the time they took over the business. It’s real easy to grow corn in the valley according to the younger Bull. The crops don’t vary much from year to year. Bull said the fate of the family farm may be uncertain with the growing string of government farming regulations, but he conceded that there will still be room for the next generation of Bulls to take on the corn business. “The challenge of the ‘90s farmer is to keep that way of life going.” explained Curtis Bull.
— Aug. 10, 1992
50 years ago
Back to School advertisement from Zittings store: Elmers glue — 17 cents Crayola Crayons, 24 colors — 27 cents GE Electric Alarm Clock — $4.94 8 X 10 Pencil Tablets, 52 sheets — 17 cents Plastic 12 inch rulers — 3 cents
— Aug. 9, 1972
75 years ago
Could Cinders fly? Arley Cheadle owns Ellensburg Posse horse, Cinder, who had a hard time keeping Cinder corralled in the 5 1/2 foot pole fence on Ranch 101. “I could not hold Cinder on the ranch. There was not a fence or barrier Cinder couldn’t clear easily whenever he had a mind to do so. What was even worse, is that Cinder would teach the other horses how to do the same thing in a game of follow the leader. Sometimes he’d make a game of it, explained Cheadle. “I spent many hours rounding him up. He’d be in one field and when I’d catch up to him, he’d jump over a fence to another field. When I’d catch up to him in the other field, he’d jump back to the original one. So, I did the only thing I could, I trained him to be a competative jumper which came naturally. He’s a beautiful jumper now.”
— Aug. 9, 1947
100 years ago
L. A. Jungst, who has established a statewide reputation as a grower of gladiolas and who ships bulbs to all parts of the nation brought in some beautiful specimens of the flowers to The Record office. The coloring is magnificent and the flowers are perfect specimens.
— Aug.11, 1922.
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record