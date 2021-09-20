Support Local Journalism


20 years ago

A gigantic American flag, suspended between the ladders of the Ellensburg Fire Department's two aerial trucks, fluttered gently in the evening's breeze in from the entry to Tomlinson Stadium, site of a community candlelight vigil for all who lost their lives Sept. 11 in the terrorist attacks.Those attending the event walked beneath this graceful archway to listen and share in each other's grief. Wearing ribbons of red, white and blue, more than a dozen firefighters from the city of Ellensburg and Kitttas County Fire District No. 2 walked single file into Tomlinson Stadium. A round of applause momentarily broke the somber mood of the people gathered to remember those fallen.

— Sept. 21, 2001

75 years ago

The Ellensburg Garden Club will meet at Washington School. The program committee has arranged for a discussion on "Fall Planting of Bulbs."  Chrysanthemums will be featured in flower arrangements.

— Sept. 23, 1946

100 years ago

The State Normal School at Ellensburg has an exhibit in the child welfare building at the state fair. The display includes a number of pictures of the institution and posters directing attention to the value of education and the necessity of having trained teachers.

— Sept. 21, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

