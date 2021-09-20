Looking Back: Those lost on 9/11 honored, remembered By Monica Mersinger From the Daily Record archives Sep 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mersinger Bryan Myrick Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 20 years agoA gigantic American flag, suspended between the ladders of the Ellensburg Fire Department's two aerial trucks, fluttered gently in the evening's breeze in from the entry to Tomlinson Stadium, site of a community candlelight vigil for all who lost their lives Sept. 11 in the terrorist attacks.Those attending the event walked beneath this graceful archway to listen and share in each other's grief. Wearing ribbons of red, white and blue, more than a dozen firefighters from the city of Ellensburg and Kitttas County Fire District No. 2 walked single file into Tomlinson Stadium. A round of applause momentarily broke the somber mood of the people gathered to remember those fallen.— Sept. 21, 2001 75 years agoThe Ellensburg Garden Club will meet at Washington School. The program committee has arranged for a discussion on "Fall Planting of Bulbs." Chrysanthemums will be featured in flower arrangements. — Sept. 23, 1946100 years agoThe State Normal School at Ellensburg has an exhibit in the child welfare building at the state fair. The display includes a number of pictures of the institution and posters directing attention to the value of education and the necessity of having trained teachers.— Sept. 21, 1921Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monica Mersinger Number Single File Social Services Politics Education Mathematics Ellensburg Garden Club Normal School Building Vigil Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateEditorial: A predictable COVID outbreakBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneDebbie and Richard Hulbert have another challenge before themDollar General store opens for business in KittitasAnnual vintage equipment show and Threshing Bee planned for this weekendSept. 16 blotter: 'Biden is Hitler' signProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputHotel Windrow expands Back 40 ito include outdoor bar and eatry for football Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter