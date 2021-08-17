Looking Back: Three-legged race money to be claimed By Monica Mersinger From the Daily Record archives Aug 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Mersinger Bryan Myrick Completed 110 years ago in 1911 for $3,150.00, the Hazelwood School served students in Cle Elum’s east end (Floral Avenue between Second and Third Streets) until 1930. The wooden structure accomodated eight classrooms. Courtesy Ellensburg Public Library Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 20 years agoOutdoor news: The Wildlife Commission has now adopted a ban on “robotic” duck decoys. All battery-powered or electronic decoys are kaput this year. Bears are in the mountain huckleberries now. Yield to berry picking bears of any kind. They can be very short-tempered over their survival food.— August 17, 2001 50 years agoA 30-day trial parking change on Pearl Street between Third and Sixth took shape today as city crews marked off the angle parking and took off the parking meters in the two-block area. It creates 81 parking places rather than 72.— August 18, 197175 years ago In order to secure regularly scheduled air passenger service at the Kitititas County Airport, residents of county are urged to clip, fill out and send to the Ellensburg Chamber of Commerce, a questionnaire in the Daily Record. The Airport manager explained that passenger service could be secured here only if an airline could be convinced that there would be sufficient business to warrant the establishment of such a service.— August 16, 1946100 years agoThe finance committee of the Fourth of July celebration is looking for two little girls who won the first-place prize in the three-legged race for girls. If these little girls will call on W. L. Eaton’s they will be paid their prize money.— August 17, 1921Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monica Mersinger Angle Parking Parking Meter Highway Transports Motor Vehicle Economics Three-legged Race Finance Committee Passenger Little Girl Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesWindy Pass Fire at 98 acres, 16% contained‘She’s built a little bit different’: Tia Andaya returns to play for her dad and hometownEPD issues warning about opioid pills laced with FentanylParents urge school board to defy state mask orderMasking mandate heats up at school open forumKittitas County advises testing for COVID exposure8-13 blotter: Bank manager catches fraud attemptHospitals in Oregon buckling under surge of COVID patientsThree men that served in the Union Army during the Civil War will finally receive headstonesCensus says: Kittitas County grew at 17.2% Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter