Hazelwood school

Completed 110 years ago in 1911 for $3,150.00, the Hazelwood School served students in Cle Elum’s east end (Floral Avenue between Second and Third Streets) until 1930. The wooden structure accomodated eight classrooms.

 Courtesy Ellensburg Public Library

20 years ago

Outdoor news: The Wildlife Commission has now adopted a ban on “robotic” duck decoys. All battery-powered or electronic decoys are kaput this year. Bears are in the mountain huckleberries now. Yield to berry picking bears of any kind. They can be very short-tempered over their survival food.

— August 17, 2001

50 years ago

A 30-day trial parking change on Pearl Street between Third and Sixth took shape today as city crews marked off the angle parking and took off the parking meters in the two-block area. It creates 81 parking places rather than 72.

— August 18, 1971

75 years ago

In order to secure regularly scheduled air passenger service at the Kitititas County Airport, residents of county are urged to clip, fill out and send to the Ellensburg Chamber of Commerce, a questionnaire in the Daily Record. The Airport manager explained that passenger service could be secured here only if an airline could be convinced that there would be sufficient business to warrant the establishment of such a service.

— August 16, 1946

100 years ago

The finance committee of the Fourth of July celebration is looking for two little girls who won the first-place prize in the three-legged race for girls. If these little girls will call on W. L. Eaton’s they will be paid their prize money.

— August 17, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

