Methodist Church

Construction on the two story brick Methodist Church in Ellensburg was begun in 1920 and the building was dedicated on July 31, 1921 by Bishop W.A. Shepard. The church was built across the street from it's former location to the southeast corner of North Ruby Street and Third Avenue. The auditorium was the largest in the city. The beautiful stained glass windows came from a Portland, Oregon shop operated two French-Belgium artists.

 Courtesy Ellensburg Public Library

20 years ago

Business owners in Ellensburg report no difference in sales since the new Fred Meyer store opened in June on Water Street. Customer service and loyalty was cited by local businesses as the reason why their sales seem steady.

— August 3, 2001

50 years ago

A pistol wielding 18-22 year old man forced his way into a residence on South Ruby Street, demanded money from a woman residing in the house, had some food, and tied the lady up with a phone cord. The lady was able to free herself and go to a friends house to call the police. The lady was unharmed and the robber stole $15 from her.

— August 3, 1971

75 years ago

The water department is imposing water restrictions during the month of August. Watering will be east of Pearl and B streets will water on even numbered days, and those west of Pearl and B streets on the odd numbered days. The morning hours are fixed from 6 to 10 and the evening from 7 to 9.

— August 2, 1946

100 years ago

Two youths learned that Ellensburg law enforcement is no joke when, after they took joy ride in a W. F. Webster auto and wrecked it, they were welcomed back home and arrested by Alva Tucker Chief of Police. Witnesses to the theft directed Chief Alva to the location of the stolen car and the two boys who stole it.

— August 4, 1921

