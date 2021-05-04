20 years ago
Ellensburg firefighters were called to the Davidson Building when a radio station employee noticed the strong odor of natural gas. According to Capt. Joe Seemiller, an employee of Pub Minglewood discovered the business saturated in natural gas and turned on a ventilation fan to clear the building. Seemiller said the gas leaked into an attic portion above the Pub, sending the odor upstairs in the historic building. Firefighters and police officers evacuated the building and closed the surrounding streets to traffic for nearly one hour. Seemiller said the gas department determined a valve or burner on a commercial stove had accidentally been left on. No injuries or damages were reported.
— May 4, 2001
30 years ago
Twenty signs are still available for businesses or individuals to grace the east and south entry streets into the community. The yellow, hanging street signs with flower baskets and business names have attracted national attention and the program is being copied in several other communities. The price of the baskets and signs is $125 per season.
— May 4, 1991
75 years ago
Dr. S. M. Farrell, well-known Ellensburg dentist and veteran trap-shooter, won the 35th annual Inland Empire Trapshoot handicap, breaking 96 targets out of 100 from 20 yards. County Assessor and Ellensburg marksman, Ben Vaughn, tied for the doubles championship with a score of 48 out of 50 targets.
— May 6, 1946
100 years ago
August Keenig and Arnold C. Loesal of Wisconsin have purchard the George Montgomery 80 acre ranch under the town ditch and will make their home here. The sale was made for the price of $24,000 or $300 an acre. All stock and equipment have also been purchased by the two former Wisconsin men. The ranch they have purchased is a well known valley ranch with excellent water rights.
— May 4, 1921
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record