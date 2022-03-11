Education in Easton has a new address: 1893 Railroad St. As part of the renovation and expansion of the Easton School, the front of the building was relocated from 200 First St., facing Interstate 90 to Railroad Street, facing the town. There's much more to the renovated Easton School than a new address. The $3.75 million voter-approved project enlarged the school, built in 1964, from 19,000 to 43,000 square feet.
— March 15, 2002
30 years ago
The question is what to do with the soon-to-be vacated elementary and middle schools in Cle Elum and Roslyn when the new school opens in 1993. The school district doesn't need the 50,000 square feet of space. Officials from various county and city agencies as well as members of local organizations have been meeting to explore the feasibility of converting the elementary school into a spacious county/city/community building. The Upper County court explained they have outgrown their current space as court cases continue to increase.
— March 15, 1992
50 years ago
The Holiday Inn, at the south interchange, announces the opening of the Railhead Room for fine dining and conventions.
— March 15, 1972
75 years ago
Very attractive with centerpieces of Irish potatoes holding little green candies and other St. Patrick's Day motifs were the tables when Grace Auxillary, Order of Eastern Star, members were entertained with dessert at the Masonic temple. Four tables of bridge were in play throughout the afternoon.
— March 15, 1947
100 years ago
A crew of men started to prune the large shade trees on and surrounding the courthouse lawn. Work will continue until all the trees are trimmed.
— March 15, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.