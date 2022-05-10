...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Overnight temperatures expected to drop into the low to
mid 30s with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 to 32 in the
cold prone areas of these zones.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In
Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and
Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sensitive plants and vegetation should be
protected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Most 9-year-olds have their art posted on the home refrigerator, but Amanda Stalder's oil panting of an eagle is somewhere in the White House. The daughter of Doug and Marilyn Stralder of Ellensburg, created her painting and decided to send it to the White House. The White House responded to her art gift with a letter and a set of photos of the president, his wife, Laura, his dogs and other White House scenes. Then on April 8, Amanda received a call from the White House saying her letter and painting had gotten separated and the staff at the White House found her phone number after finding her name on the back of the painting. "I screamed a lot." explained an excited Amanda that her art was acknowledged by the White House.
— May 10, 2002
30 years ago
There will be a celebration of Tupperware's 41st anniversary at the Hal Holmes Center on May 11 at 7 p.m. There will be door prizes, bingo and gift certificates for Tupperware.
— May 11, 1992
50 years ago
Grocery advertisement: Kleenex - 30 cents Large AA eggs - 35 cents per dozen Beef Top Round Steak - $1.39 Hamburger Helper - 59 cents
— May 10, 1972
75 years ago
Cause of the power outage on the Bonneville Power Administration line has not been determined when the failure occurred at 3:15 p.m. and Bonneville service was restored at 5 p.m., approximately one hour and 45 minutes later. Light service was maintained at two of the three hospitals during the outage.
— May 9, 1947
100 years ago
Louise Lovely, stage and movie star, will appear in person here at the Ellensburg theatre with her own movie company. She will be recruiting girls for her movie to be filmed in the Ellensburg area. Blondes are preferred, but any girl with the right look has a chance to be in the film.
— May 10, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.