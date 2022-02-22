From doughnuts to Life Smarts. KXLE radio is fundraising for the Life Smarts team to fund their way to their potential eighth national win in Arlington, Va. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be ordered and picked up at the station.
— Feb. 21, 2002
30 years ago
The silent “guards” at the Roslyn Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery are gone. Twin 50 caliber, water-cooled World War II machine guns, securely installed at the monument since 1929, disappeared sometime around Feb. 18. According to Roslyn Police Chief Mike Mullin, Jr., the guns weigh in the neighborhood of 75 to 80 pounds and sit on top of white posts and held in place by the two-inch metal bands. The only way to remove the bands would be to cut them off using a torch. This was no snatch and grab work, but someone who knew what they were doing, according to Chief Mullin.
— Feb. 21, 1992
50 years ago
Officials at Central Washington College said the state’s supplemental budget approval would likely provide about $123,000 additional for operations and that the three percent faculty salary raise would be about $221,000 additionally.
— Feb. 23, 1972
75 years ago
The Ellensburg airport will be declared surplus by the War department and now in the process of disposal by the War Assets Administration, will be returned to the control of Kittitas County. The county has operated the field for the past few months under an interim permit.
— Feb. 21, 1947
100 years ago
Every retail establishment in the city was closed at 3:30 this afternoon to allow the owners and employees to attend the funeral of Mayor Samuel Kreidel. Actions were postponed choosing a successor in another week.
— Feb. 22, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record