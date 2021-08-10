Lori Morrison: Classical Conditioning: Connecting the dots Lori Morrison Aug 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lori Morrison Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you grew up in a neighborhood where the ice cream cart came by on hot summer afternoons, you no doubt felt happy (if you loved ice cream) when you heard the music from the cart off in the distance. The music was a tip off that ice cream was on the way.If your dog loves to go for leash walks and gets excited when you get out the leash, the presence of the leash is a tip off that it’s time for walkies. How about when you open the dog food cupboard or bin, or shake a bag of treats? Does he come running to the kitchen? Those sounds predict the arrival of (or a chance for) food.These are examples of Classical Conditioning. It’s a simple but powerful form of learning where your dog notices the connection between two events. It’s different from Operant Conditioning, where a dog’s behavior produces consequences. Dogs rely on classical conditioning to determine “What is good or bad for me,” and “What is safe vs. dangerous.” These associations affect the decisions dogs make and the emotional reactions they have to various situations. We employ classical conditioning with puppies to help them learn the world is a safe place. By pairing a new experience with something the puppy intrinsically likes (food and play), he learns that encounter is safe.Classical conditioning can also negatively influence a dog’s emotions. Say you’re walking your dog and he begins barking excitedly at the sight of another dog. You shout, “No!” and jerk him back on the leash. This happens each time he sees another dog. Pretty soon your dog’s reaction to other dogs becomes worse; he barks, growls and lunges. Why? Although you’re trying to punish the operant behavior of barking at other dogs, classical conditioning is always along for the ride. Now the sight of other dogs predicts something unpleasant (jerking the leash and yelling). So, your dog feels upset when he sees other dogs. We can undo a negative emotional reaction with classical conditioning (we call it counterconditioning). Let’s say your dog is afraid of skateboards. By pairing the presence of skateboards with something your dog loves (usually high value food), your dog learns that skateboards predict good stuff, and starts to feel less fearful.Counterconditioning is actually more nuanced than this. It’s easy to make mistakes and not end up with the results you want. Classical conditioning is a powerful tool to help dogs learn to love new things and feel calmer and more confident in previously scary situations. In doing so, his quality of life improves as does your relationship with your dog.Lori Morrison is a certified professional dog trainer and owner of Waggin' Tails Ranch in Ellensburg. She can be reached at waggintailsranch@gmail.com. 