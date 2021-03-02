Time to get your dog training geek on. Let’s look at the ways in which dogs learn, starting with Operant Conditioning.
The term Operant Conditioning was coined by B.F. Skinner in the 1930’s in referring to his theory of how animals (I’ll refer to dogs for these articles) learn. A dog’s voluntary behavior produces consequences, and the behavior is modified depending on the consequence.
The four components of operant conditioning are Positive and Negative Reinforcement, and Positive and Negative Punishment. Reinforcement increases the likelihood of a behavior repeating. Conversely, punishment weakens or decreases the frequency of a behavior.
With Positive Reinforcement, something your dog values is added to strengthen or increase the behavior preceding it. For example, if you give your pup a treat (adding something good), when you ask him to sit, he’s more likely to sit the next time you ask (the behavior is reinforced).
Positive Reinforcement works for humans and animals alike. You give your child an allowance or more screen time after she does her chores. If you tell a funny joke at work and everyone laughs, you’re more likely to tell jokes in the future. Zoo animals are reinforced with treats when they offer stationing behaviors so keepers can perform necessary husbandry tasks.
One key difference between dogs and humans (except very young children), is that the consequence must happen immediately. Let’s say your dog sits, and then you rummage around for five seconds in your pocket for a treat. By the time you deliver the treat, he has stood up and is sniffing something on the floor. If you deliver the treat then, your dog won’t understand the reward was because of the sit. Instead, he’s been paid for standing up sniffing the floor!
While we want to focus positive reinforcement on teaching behaviors we like, we can easily and inadvertently teach something less desirable. For example, if your dog hangs out by the table staring at you while you eat, and you occasionally give him a morsel, begging at the table is positively reinforced.
The reinforcers we use in dog training (we often use the term ‘reward’) are things the dog likes, values and is willing to work for. Food is easy to carry with us, there is a wide variety which makes it easy to adjust the value of reinforcer to the level of difficulty, and it allows us to quickly get a lot of repetitions in when teaching a new behavior.
Reinforcers are anything your dog will work to earn. Fetching, playing tug, play with other dogs, opportunities to sniff and explore, tummy rubs, fetch or swimming are a few examples. Think about the things your dog really loves and provide those as reinforcers for the behaviors you want.
Some people question whether we’re just bribing our dogs. The difference is that a bribe is offered before a behavior, and a reinforcement is given after a behavior. For example, your dog grabs something they shouldn’t have and won’t drop it when you ask. You tempt him to drop it by offering another toy. That’s a bribe and in that situation, but it may be important to quickly get the item away. It also indicates a need to teach your dog to ‘drop it’ on cue. If the ‘drop it’ behavior is positively reinforced, it’s more likely your dog will drop something when you ask him in the future.
Lori Morrison is a certified professional dog trainer and owner of Waggin’ Tails Ranch in Ellensburg. She can be reached at waggintailsranch@gmail.com.