Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For information, go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
n “Audubon birdhouse book: building, placing, and maintaining great homes for great birds,” by Margaret A. Barker and Elissa Wolfson. Cool Springs Press, c2021.
n “The cocktail workshop: an essential guide to classic drinks and how to make them your own,” by Steven Grasse & Adam Erace. Running Press, c2021.
n “The complete guide to absolutely everything (abridged): adventures in math and science,” by Adam Rutherford & Hannah Fry. W.W. Norton & Company, c2022.
n “The dying citizen: how progressive elites, tribalism, and globalization are destroying the idea of America,” by Victor Davis Hanson. Basic Books, c2021.
n “Frequently asked questions about the universe,” by Jorge Cham and Daniel Whiteson. Riverhead Books, c2021.
n “Hurts so good: the science and culture of pain on purpose,” by Leigh Cowart. PublicAffairs, c2021.
n “Instant anger management: quick and simple CBT strategies to defuse anger on the spot,” by Aaron Karmin. New Harbinger Publications, Inc. c2021.
n “Make thrift mend: stitch, patch, darn, plant-dye & love your wardrobe,” by Katrina Rodabaugh. Abrams, c2021.
n “Modern mending: how to minimize waste and maximize style,” by Erin Lewis-Fitzgerald. Search Press, c2021.
n “Recalculating: navigate your career through the changing world of work,” by Lindsey Pollak. Harper Business, c2021.
