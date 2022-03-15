Subscribe
Ellensburg Library hours are 10 .m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday;. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more www.ellensburglibrary.org
n “Grains for every season: rethinking our way with grains,” by Joshua McFadden with Martha Holmberg. Artisan Books, c2021.
n “How we eat: the brave new world of food and drink,” by Paco Underhill. Simon & Schuster, c2022.
n “Rise & run: recipes, rituals, and runs to fuel your day,” by Shalane Flanagan & Elyse Kopecky. Rodale, c2021.
n “The secret history of food: strange but true stories about the origins of everything we eat,” by Matt Siegel. Ecco, c2021.
n “The sleeping beauties: and other stories of mystery illness,” by Suzanne O’Sullivan. Pantheon Books, c2021.
n “These precious days: essays,” by Ann Patchett. Harper, c2021.
n “The tiny kitchen cookbook: strategies and recipes for creating amazing meals in small spaces,” by Annie Mahle. Storey Publishing, c2021.
n “Tuesday nights Mediterranean,” by Christopher Kimball et al. Voracious, c2021.
n “The vegan athlete’s cookbook: protein-rich recipes to train, recover and perform,” by Anita Bean. Bloomsbury Sport, c2021.
n “Wild creations: inspiring projects to create plus plant care tips & styling ideas for your own wild interior,” by Hilton Carter. CICO Books, c2021.
