March 23

Jessi McCourt and Erik Carlson of Cle Elum, a girl, Reagan Gene Carlson, 6 pounds, 11 ounces

March 20

Chyanne Lael and Skye Osiadacz of Ellensburg, a boy, Brandon, 7 pounds, 13 ounces

Adrianna Perfect and Casey Crowe of Ellensburg, a girl, Elianna Sha Crowe, 7 pounds, 1 ounce

March 19

Alexandria Chevalier and Connor Jackson of Ellensburg, a girl, Kaia Liane Jackson, 9 pounds, 12 ounces

March 18

Brittney Kesler and Daniel Kesler of Ellensburg, a girl, Brodie Kesler

