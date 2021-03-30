March 18-23 births Mar 30, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save March 18n Claudia Pilkenton and Tyler Lenander of Cle Elum, a boy, Tyler Neil Lenander, Jr., 6 pounds, 11 ounces March 23n Vanessa Adler and Jason Adler of Ellensburg, a girl, Ayla Nadine Adler, 7 pounds, 9 ounces Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tyler Neil Lenander Jr. Ayla Nadine Adler Tyler Lenander Jason Adler Vanessa Adler Claudia Pilkenton Birth Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesMarch 25 blotter: Withheld stimulus checkFire alarms help save Clymer Museum; potentially half of Pearl StreetPolice: Tenant shoots 2 people who entered apartmentEllensburg K-5 students to return to classroom full-timeLocal paranormal investigation group offers services to local home and business owners free of costPearl Street Books and Gifts is a magical placeCity of Ellensburg waiting to receive American Rescue Plan fundingMakeover on the McCormack gives historic building refreshing new lookCommunity Easter egg hunt to support Brittni and Joe Kelleher as Brittni battles leukemiaLetter: Unhinged, evil potato head, seeking collapse of U.S. speaks out Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter