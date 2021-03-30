Support Local Journalism


March 18

n Claudia Pilkenton and Tyler Lenander of Cle Elum, a boy, Tyler Neil Lenander, Jr., 6 pounds, 11 ounces

March 23

n Vanessa Adler and Jason Adler of Ellensburg, a girl, Ayla Nadine Adler, 7 pounds, 9 ounces

