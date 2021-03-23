March 23-29 birthdays Mar 23, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save March 23Travis HaySarah Knudson Mariah MorrillMichele WeyandMarch 24Colson BenedictPeggy EricksonKali KochLarry NealCooper RicardBrent SeversonScott SheltonCarolyn SorensonMarch 25Beth BrunsonAnn KiviDirk KiviAlice McDonaldMarch 26Cindy BrownMolly BrownTerry ClarkChristian EllingerEmily Filleau Rebecca MathewsRobert OtaRich SearleKim SmithConnor WingEileen BrennanMarch 27Cora BestCarson CoxAlisha GordonJeannie JacksonKay Cee LoweLori Jo WheelerJustin BlackburnMarch 28Madeleine BrownBarbara GoosmanRobert LookDavid PichaRay RomingerMarch 29Kerry GoodwinTanya (Vetter) JonesTiana Tugwell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCommunity Easter egg hunt to support Brittni and Joe Kelleher as Brittni battles leukemiaKittitas County has 400 vaccine openings this weekCommunity rallies for Kittitas resident injured in collisionDaniel Beard joins the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame boardThorp schools are bringing back all students full timeMarch 22 blotter: Trailer stolen a year ago spottedEnd of regions in state's reopening plan puts focus on county metricsLetter: Time for county to revisit RV/trailer restrictionsLetter: More of the same taking place on CWU campusMarch 17 blotter: Target shooting at Rotary Park Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter