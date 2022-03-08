Support Local Journalism


March 3

n Kelsi Johnson and Chris Johnson of Ellensburg, a girl, Payton Jean Johnson, 7 pounds, 5 ounces

n Ellen Morrison-Bala and Caleb Newman of Ellensburg, a boy, Thomas Jack Newman, 8 pounds, 0 ounces

March 6

n Elizabeth Preciado and Martin Preciado of Ellensburg, a girl, Emily Grace Preciado, 8 pounds, 2 ounces

