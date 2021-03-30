Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Public Library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday. 10:00-6:00, 10 a.m. -2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

n “Beginners: the joy and transformative power of lifelong learning,” by Tom Vanderbilt. Alfred A. Knopf, c2021.

n “College admission essentials: a step-by-step guide to showing colleges who you are and what matters to you,” by Ethan Sawyer. Sourcebooks, c2020.

n “East: 120 vegan and vegetarian recipes from Bangalore to Beijing,” by Meera Sodha. Flatiron Books, c2020.

n “Eat smarter: use the power of food to reboot your metabolism, upgrade your brain, and transform your life,” by Shawn Stevenson. Little, Brown Spark, c2020.

n “How to quit alcohol in 50 days: stop drinking & find freedom,” by Simon Chapple. Sheldon Press, c2020.

n “Living without plastic: more than 100 easy swaps for home, travel, dining, holidays, and beyond,” by Brigette Allen and Christine Wong. Artisan Books, c2020.

n “Magic: a history : from alchemy to witchcraft, from the Ice Age to the present,” by Chris Gosden. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2020.

n “Mediocre: the dangerous legacy of white male America,” by Ijeoma Oluo. Seal Press, c2020.

n “Peterson’s master the GED test 2020”. Peterson’s, c2020.

n “Raising your spirited baby: a breakthrough guide to understanding the needs of healthy babies who are more alert, intense, and energetic, and struggle to sleep,” by Mary Sheedy Kurcinka, EdD. William Morrow, c2020.

