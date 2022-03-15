Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


March 11

Rebecca Falkin and Marc Falkin of Ellensburg, a girl, Parker Lynne Falkin, 6 pounds, 10 ounces

March 9

Alyssa Ingham and Stevin John of Ellensburg, a boy, Lochlan David John, 7 pounds, 4 ounces

March 8

Darion Gilson and Josh Pearson of Ellensburg, a boy, Knox Jay Pearson, 6 pounds, 14 ounces

Recommended for you