Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For information, go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
“Atheism and agnosticism: exploring the issues,” by Peter A. Huff. ABC-CLIO, c2021.
“Flying blind: the 737 MAX tragedy and the fall of Boeing,” by Peter Robison. Doubleday, c2021.
“Homewaters: a human and natural history of Puget Sound,” by David B. Williams. University of Washington Press, c2021.
“The least of us: true tales of America and hope in the time of fentanyl and meth,” by Sam Quinones. Bloomsbury Publishing, c2021.
“Patricia Highsmith: her diaries and notebooks, 1941-1995,” by Patricia Highsmith. Liveright Publishing Corporation, c2021.
“Poet warrior: a memoir,” by Joy Harjo. W. W. Norton & Company, c2021.
“RVs & campers,” by Christopher Hodapp and Alice Von Kannon. John Wiley & Sons, c2021.
“The second: race and guns in a fatally unequal America,” by Carol Anderson. Bloomsbury Publishing, c2021.
“The 1619 Project: a new origin story,” edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. One World, c2021.
“The ten year war: Obamacare and the unfinished crusade for universal coverage,” by Jonathan Cohn. St. Martin's Press, c2021.
