The Master Gardener Plant Diagnostic clinic will be available Tuesday through September to answer questions about gardening, plants, insects, or landscaping, according to a news release from the event organizers.
The clinic is offered from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays, May 4-Sept. 28. at the WSU Extension Office, 901 E. Seventh Ave., Suite 2, Armory Building. Samples may also be dropped off at Armory front desk at other times and will be held until the next clinic.
People can bring unidentified insects, diseased plants, and other yard and garden related questions to the clinic. Master Gardeners provide plant problem diagnosis and management recommendations, insect identification, and general gardening or landscaping recommendations.
Clients will be asked to fill out a form with background information on the plant or insect sample. These forms fill several functions. First, it gives the Master Gardener the information needed to make an accurate diagnosis and recommendation. Often, factors which seem to be unrelated have a direct bearing on the situation, and need to be considered in recommending solutions. Second, it provides a means of tracking diagnoses, as all diagnoses are checked for accuracy. Master Gardeners will not diagnose or make recommendations without completed paperwork.
Insects that are brought in should be placed in a plastic or glass container with a lid. Insect samples are placed in the freezer for a few days, as frozen insects are easier to work with than live samples. Plant samples (also placed in a sealed plastic bag) should display a range of disease symptoms. The ideal sample has healthy material and somewhat to very diseased material. Having a complete range of symptoms helps the Master Gardeners in making a diagnosis.