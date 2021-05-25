Despite the restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic the past 14 months, nine WSU Kittitas County Master Gardener interns were enhancing their gardening and teaching skills.
Interns participated in virtual online plant and insect diagnostic clinics, created an educational gardening presence on Ellensburg Community Radio, worked with seasoned Master Gardener mentors to maintain demonstration gardens and offer the Master Gardener online plant sale.
The new WSU Kittitas County Certified Master Gardeners are: Christy Avey, Cory Eberhart, Jarred Fudacz, Dolores Gonzalez, Dawn-Marie Jensen, Brittney Kesler, Mary Pearson, Hilda Pena-Alfaro and Micki Swords.
You can meet our new Certified Master Gardeners in-person at the monthly Master Gardener booth at the Ellensburg Farmers Market and by visiting the Master Gardener Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic offered every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through the end of September. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place at both events. The Diagnostic Clinic is located at 901 E. 7th Avenue, Suite 2, in Ellensburg.