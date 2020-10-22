The Mount Stuart Mathematics Seminar and Math Club at Central Washington University are hosting a special Halloween-themed seminar 4 p.m., Oct. 28, via Zoom, according to a news release from event organizers.
Central Washington University Professor Jean Marie Linhart will be presenting a talk on Mathematical Modeling and the Zombie Apocalypse.
In the talk, Linhart and the audience will apply mathematical modeling principles to various scenarios of a Zombie Apocalypse. Math will help us predict our success (or failure) at containing the Zombies and inform our strategy. This talk should be accessible to students taking their first calculus class, and much of it should be accessible for those with a good high school or college-level algebra class.
Email Cameron Bundy at Cameron.Bundy@cwu.edu by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for the Zoom link to the seminar.