Ellensburg Public Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
“The addiction inoculation: raising healthy kids in a culture of dependence,” by Jessica Lahey. Harper, c2021.
“The calcium connection: the little-known enzyme at the root of your cellular health,” by Brunde Broady, et al. Skyhorse Publishing, c2021.
“The God equation: the quest for a theory of everything,” by Michio Kaku. Doubleday, c2021.
“In search of mycotopia: citizen science, fungi fanatics, and the untapped potential of mushrooms,” by Doug Bierend. Chelsea Green Publishing, c2021.
“Murder & Mayhem in Central Washington,” by Ellen Almendinger. History Press, c2021.
“The other mothers: two women's journey to find the family that was always theirs,” by Jennifer Berney. Sourcebooks, c2021.
“The secret life of groceries: the dark miracle of the American supermarket,” by Benjamin Lorr. Avery, c2020.
“Simply: easy everyday dishes,” by Sabrina Ghayour. Mitchell Beazley, c2020.
“Think again: the power of knowing what you don't know,” by Adam Grant. Viking, c2021.
“The Wim Hof method: activate your full human potential,” by Wim Hof. Sounds True, c2020.