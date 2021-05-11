Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Public Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

“The addiction inoculation: raising healthy kids in a culture of dependence,” by Jessica Lahey. Harper, c2021.

“The calcium connection: the little-known enzyme at the root of your cellular health,” by Brunde Broady, et al. Skyhorse Publishing, c2021.

“The God equation: the quest for a theory of everything,” by Michio Kaku. Doubleday, c2021.

“In search of mycotopia: citizen science, fungi fanatics, and the untapped potential of mushrooms,” by Doug Bierend. Chelsea Green Publishing, c2021.

“Murder & Mayhem in Central Washington,” by Ellen Almendinger. History Press, c2021.

“The other mothers: two women's journey to find the family that was always theirs,” by Jennifer Berney. Sourcebooks, c2021.

“The secret life of groceries: the dark miracle of the American supermarket,” by Benjamin Lorr. Avery, c2020.

“Simply: easy everyday dishes,” by Sabrina Ghayour. Mitchell Beazley, c2020.

“Think again: the power of knowing what you don't know,” by Adam Grant. Viking, c2021.

“The Wim Hof method: activate your full human potential,” by Wim Hof. Sounds True, c2020.

