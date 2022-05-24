Support Local Journalism


May 21

n Tiffany Brunson Berline and Michael Berline of Ellensburg, a boy, Jeremiah, 7 pounds, 0 ounces

May 14

n Bing Liu and Hongtao Dang of Ellensburg, a boy, Terry Dang, 6 pounds, 1 ounce

May 13

n Savanna Myra and Eric Myra of Thorp, a boy, 7 pounds, 13 ounces

