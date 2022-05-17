Subscribe
Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m,.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
n “The greatest invention: a history of the world in nine mysterious scripts,” by Silvia Ferrara. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2022.
n “Woke racism: how a new religion has betrayed Black America,” by John McWhorter.Portfolio/Penguin, c2021.
n “The woman they could not silence: one woman, her incredible fight for freedom, and the men who tried to make her disappear,” by Kate Moore. Sourcebooks, c2021.
n “Women in white coats: how the first women doctors changed the world of medicine,” by Olivia Campbell. Park Row Books, c2021.
n “The writing of the gods: the race to decode the Rosetta Stone,” by Edward Dolnick. Scribner, c2021.
n “Yoke: my yoga of self-acceptance,” by Jessamyn. Workman Publishing, c2021.
n “You are here for now: a guide to finding your way,” by Adam J. Kurtz. TarcherPerigee, c2021.
n “You better be lightning,” by Andrea Gibson. Button Publishing Inc., c2021.
n “Your turn: how to be an adult,” by Julie Lythcott-Haims. Henry Holt and Company, c2021.
n “The zoologist’s guide to the galaxy: what animals on earth reveal about aliens — and ourselves,” by Arik Kershenbaum. Penguin Press, c2021.
