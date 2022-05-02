Police
Kittcom received the following calls on April 30-May 2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An assault was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
A man and woman reportedly were attempting to gain entry to a vehicle with a wire on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A hit and run was reported on North Walnut Street.
A man reportedly was walking around naked on East Second Street and North Peoh Avenue in Cle Elum.
A green Toyota Tacoma reportedly was struck by a purple Dodge Challenger on West University Way and North Wenas Street.
A man in a brown SUV reportedly stole a Dewalt tool on South Main Street.
Electric bicycles reportedly were vandalized in a parking lot on East Manitoba Avenue.
A non-injury collision involving a silver Mustang and a Subaru was reported on South Canyon Road.
The reporting party found a dirty glove under her car that matched a glove found under her neighbor’s car on South Pearl Street. The reporting party was concerned due to recent car part thefts.
Pool balls were reported stolen on North Alder Street.
A transient male reportedly is sleeping in the Post Office on East Third Avenue.
A suspicious man with a metal hook or rod in his hand, that he appeared to be trying to hide, reportedly was looking into vehicles on East Third Street and North Harris Avenue in Cle Elum. The reporting party saw him knock on the door of a residence as well.
A vehicle reportedly hit a deer on West Taneum Road, two miles west of Thorp.
The reporting party could hear two voices outside and one way saying, “I don’t want you to take my knife away from me,” on North Glen Drive.
A router worth $480 was reported stolen on Teanaway Road.
A group of subjects reportedly were fighting with subjects recording them in the 15-minute parking near Beck Hall and Hitchcock Hall on the Central Washington University campus.
A red sedan reportedly was on wood blocks with its tires missing and hold popped on West Davis Street in Cle Elum. It was unknown how long it had been in the lot.
The driver of a semi reportedly was urinating in a cup and dumping it out the window on South Canyon Road. He was asked three times to stop but advised he didn’t care.
A cat had been lying dead next to a dumpster on East Railroad Street for the past three weeks.
An assault was reported on North Alder Street.
Someone reportedly broke the windshield of the reporting party’s vehicle with a fish on South Water Street. The fish was still on the windshield.
Three gunshots, possibly from a high-powered handgun, were reported on East First Avenue.
Three pistols were reported stolen on North Lincoln Street.
Four cattle were reported in the roadway on Reecer Creek Road and Pheasant Lane.
A vehicle was reported in a ditch at the intersection of Lawrence Road and Fourth Parallel Road.
A man reportedly was urinating on the wall outside a tavern on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
A man reportedly had been in and out of a store several times on North Dolarway Road. He came in with empty pockets and left with full pockets. It was unknown what was taken.
The reporting party believed they heard a gunshot on North Airport Road.
Fireworks were reported on North Spar Lane.
The reporting party kept hearing what sounded like explosions on East 24th Avenue.
Two subjects reportedly abruptly pulled over in a silver VW on Interstate 90, milepost 93 and began physically assaulting each other, rolling around on the ground.
The 2004 Ford F350 reportedly was stolen from a driveway on West Third Street in Cle Elum. The truck was locked and the keys were not in the vehicle.
Bags of stolen mail and stolen credit cards reportedly were found in a bathroom at Speelyi Beach.
A single motorcycle collision was reported on Interstate 82, milepost 18.
A man reportedly was seen rifling through the backseat of a vehicle on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
The reporting party said there was a man in his yard without permission on West University Way. He advised it was the truck driver from a collision the previous night.
A medicine bag with pain meds reportedly was stolen from a Geo Prism on North Poplar Street.
The stop sign at Faust Road and Old Highway 10 reportedly was broken off and in the ditch. A van ran the stop sign and almost hit the reporting party.
A green Ford F150 with crew cab and canopy reportedly kept driving laps around a building on East Mountain View Avenue. The reporting party believed they were trying to lose a dog but the dog kept following the vehicle.
A subject reportedly tried to run over the reporting party with a two-toned Chevy S10 truck at Mountain River Trails.
Graffiti was reported on a power pole on East Helena Avenue.
A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A woman reportedly threw apples at the reporting party while she was mowing on South Chestnut Street.
A theft was reported on South Opportunity Street.
A stop sign reportedly had been hit by a vehicle and was leaning almost to the ground at Badger Pocket Road and Cleman Road.
A bear reportedly was at the front door, going through the garbage on Sixth Street in Cle Elum.
Fire
A neighbor reportedly was burning plastic on Westside Road.
Subjects reportedly had a fire going at Lavender Lake. The reporting party believed the area was posted for no fires.
A small brush fire was reported next to the roundabout on Interstate 90, milepost 109.
Smoke was reported coming from the tree line but not visible flames on Gemstone Drive.
Smoke reportedly was coming from the rear of a charter bus on Interstate 90, exit 93.
A small fire was reported on the side of the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 72.
A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 105.5.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 30-May 2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 54-year-old Ronald man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for failure to appear/no contact protection order violation/domestic violence. Bail $10,100.
A 41-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for failure to comply/operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $500.
A 32-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 62-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,100.
A 54-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of an anti-harassment order and fourth-degree assault. Bail $2,000.