Ellensburg Public Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday to Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m; Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
New Fiction
“Annie and the wolves,” by Andromeda Romano-Lax. Soho Press, Inc., c2021.
“Better luck next time: a novel,” by Julia Claiborne Johnson. Custom House, c2021.
“The captive: a novel,” by Fiona King Foster. Ecco, c2021.
“Deep into the dark,” by P.J. Tracy. Minotaur Books, c2021.
“The frozen crown: a novel,” by Greta Kelly. Harper Voyager, c2021.
“Girls with bright futures: a novel,” by Tracy Dobmeier, Wendy Katzman. Sourcebooks Landmark, c2021.
“Isabelle and Alexander,” by Rebecca Anderson. Shadow Mountain, c2021.
“The kindest lie: a novel,” by Nancy Johnson.William Morrow, c2021.
“The ladies of the secret circus,” by Constance Sayers. Redhook, c2021.
“My year abroad,” by Chang-rae Lee. Riverhead Books, c2021.