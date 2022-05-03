Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

n “The art of papercraft,” by Helen Hiebert. Storey Publishing, c2022.

n “The complete guide to decks: featuring the latest tools, skills, designs, materials + codes.” Cools Springs Press, c2022.

n “Eco-resin crafts: 30 hand-crafted projects for the home,” by Hazel Oliver. CICO Books, c2022.

n “Flea market garden style,” by Caroline McKenzie. Centennial Books, c2022.

n “Handmade houses and feeders for birds, bees, and butterflies: 35 havens for wildlife in your garden,” by Michele McKee-Orsini. CICO Books, c2022.

n “Healing garden: cultivating and handcrafting herbal remedies,” by Juliet Blankespoor, Founder of the Chestnut School of Herbal Medicine. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, c2022.

n “Home skills: master your domain with practical solutions to everyday challenges,” by Hearst Home, c2022.

n “Modern crocheted shawls and wraps: 35 stylish ways to keep warm from lacy shawls to chunky afghans,” by Laura Strutt. CICO Books, c2022.

n “Quilting for hire: start your own longarm or custom quiltmaking business: vision, business plan, tools & supplies, branding, marketing & more,” by Shelly Pagliai. C&T Publishing, c2022.

n “What bees want: beekeeping as nature intended,” by Susan Knilans, Jacqueline Freeman. The Countryman Press, c2022.

