Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.am.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

“Aftermath: life in the fallout of the Third Reich, 1945-1955,” by Harald Jähner. Alfred A. Knopf, c2022.

“Ancestor trouble: a reckoning and a reconciliation,” by Maud Newton. Random House, c2022.

“The fifties: an underground history,” by James R. Gaines. Simon & Schuster, c2022.

“Fight like hell: the untold history of American labor,” by Kim Kelly. One Signal Publishers/Atria, c2022.

“In the shadow of the mountain: a memoir of courage,” by Silvia Vasquez-Lavado. Henry Holt and Company, c2022.

“Last call at the Hotel Imperial: the reporters who took on a world at war,” by Deborah Cohen. Random House, c2022.

“Origin: a genetic history of the Americas,” by Jennifer Raff. Twelve, c2022.

“Red paint: an ancestral autobiography,” by Sasha taqšblu LaPointe. Counterpoint Press, c2022.

“Sounds wild and broken: sonic marvels, evolution's creativity, and the crisis of sensory extinction,” by David George Haskell. Viking, c2022.

“True: the four seasons of Jackie Robinson,” by Kostya Kennedy. St. Martin's Press, c2022.

Recommended for you