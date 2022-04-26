In Maya Stoker’s BFA senior exhibition “Between Two Legs”, she invites you to explore your own biases and assumptions towards how women are treated in today’s society, according to a news release from Central Washington University.
Subtle feminist ideas are present throughout as the feminine form is used to portray different ways in which women have been objectified.
An opening reception for “Between Two Legs” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, May 2, at Gallery 231, upstairs in Randall Hall at CWU. The exhibition will run through May 10.
Stoker reveals that “some of the work is meant to be empowering while others shine light on the stereotypes imposed on women and their bodies through the male gaze”. The imagery represented humorously plays on these derogatory metaphors often created by men who place labels on women to objectify their bodies. A large body of the artwork is created with enameling techniques in which Stoker sifted and wet packed powdered glass into designs and shapes on copper metal. The fragile and complex nature of the materials adds to the notion that these sexualized stereotypes are permanently encapsulated in glass but can easily be broken. To Stoker, “being a woman is about finding a voice” and you can definitely see that in her artwork. You may also see more of Maya Stoker’s work on Instagram at stokerfinejewelry.
Gallery 231 is located on the second floor of Randall Hall at Central Washington University at 44444 E. Dean Nicholson Blvd, Ellensburg WA 98926.
Parking is free in the university lots after 4:30 p.m.