People can meet the latest additions to the Kittitas County Master Gardeners program at the monthly master gardeners booth at the Ellensburg Farmers Market and on Tuesdays at the plant and insect diagnostic clinic.
The nine new certified master gardeners are: Christy Avey, Cory Eberhart, Jarred Fudacz, Dolores Gonzalez, Dawn-Marie Jensen, Brittney Kesler, Mary Pearson, Hilda Pena-Alfaro and Micki Swords.
The plant and insect diagnostic clinic is offered from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday through the end of September. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place at both events. The clinic is located at 901 E. Seventh Avenue, Suite 2, in Ellensburg.