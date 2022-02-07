...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The first two story wooden frame hospital was destroyed by fire in July 1908. The land was donated to the miners and people of Cle Elum by Walter J. Reed. In 1909, a newer, larger brick hospital was rebuilt on the same site by contractors Don Perrow and Orb Barnett. Dr. Stimpson of Roslyn was the chief surgeon who was assisted by Drs. Kiehl and Newgard from Cle Elum and Drs. Phelp and Payne from Roslyn. The nurses quarters were opened in the building in February of 1909.Postcard titled: “Cle Elum Hospital, Cle Elum, Wash.”
Looking south on Pearl Street approaching the intersection of Pearl Street and Fourth Avenue during January or February of 1916, few people, wagons or sleighs were seen. On the left can be seen part of the old Ben Snipes Bank later the Washington National Bank and the towered Kreidel Building both constructed in the fall of 1889. On the right were the Cadwell-Olympic Building, the Geddis Building, Boss Bakery, the Kleinberg Building and the St. Regis Hotel. Kittitas County received a record snowfall during the winter of 1916. Northern Kittitas County communities of Roslyn and Cle Elum reported over 28 feet of snow. Both the Northern Pacific and the Chicago, Milwaukee & St. Paul Railroads were at a standstill. Ellensburg area children were able to use their sleds from November until the end of March.
Construction began on the new Ellensburg Federal Building and Post Office in early February 1916. The United States Treasury Department awarded the construction contract to Thomas E. Young of Seattle for $53,916. James A Wetmore was the acting supervisory architect. The building, located on the southwest corner of Fourth and Ruby Streets, was built about 60 x 74 feet, one story high, built of brick and trimmed with limestone. After many months of construction problems, the post office was completed in late winter of 1917. In the spring of 1917, Postmaster Robert A. Turner moved into the new quarters. During the 1950s, in addition to the post office, the U. S. Department of Agriculture Farmer’s Home Administration was located in the building. In the spring of 1963, the post office was moved and the Ellensburg School District used the building for administrative offices.Postcard titled “Post Office Ellensburg, Was. No.11”
Courtesy Ellensburg Public Library
Courtesy Ellensburg Public Library
