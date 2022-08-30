Support Local Journalism


A Celebration of life will be held for Jerry Sanford (Aug. 19, 1942 — Jan. 9th, 2022) in Thorp, Sunday, September 4th at 11:00am to 4:00pm. At the home of his sister, Jenny Jones. 803 Watt Canyon Road. Friends and family welcome

