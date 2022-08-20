The theme of this series of religious page articles is “A life worth living.” When I heard this theme, I immediately thought of the life of Margaret MacLennan.
My wife Shirley and I first met Margaret about 45 years ago. At that time, Margaret and I started a conversation that did not end until her death about 10 years ago. It started on a car ride back and forth from a regional church conference in the Tri-Cities. I immediately found her very interesting. She also found me very interesting. But, she found everyone very interesting. She was a very passionate Christian who loved to talk about her relationship with God with anyone who had a similar interest and passion. And her joy about God was catching.
From that time and afterwards, I enjoyed bringing young people of all ages to meet her. She was immediately focused on getting to know them. She quickly convinced them that they were the most important person on Earth to her. “And what is YOUR name?” She would ask them.
Before we met Margaret, she was for many years an English teacher at Morgan Middle School. I once met someone at work who was one of her former students. I later asked Margaret if she remembered him. She told me where he sat in her classroom and described a little about him when he was in class with her.
Those who know me well have heard me share stories about Margaret. Some of my favorite Bible teachers were introduced to me through her enthusiasm about them: Martyn Lloyd-Jones, J. C. Ryle, and Arthur Pink, for example. From her, I heard stories about revivals in England and Scotland. We talked in her living room, while I gobbled down the candy kisses that were in a candy dish sitting on the table next to us. She later gave me that candy dish to remember her by. We also talked to each other over the phone.
Margaret continued her love for children after she retired from school teaching. She helped start the Awana children’s program at Calvary Baptist church here in Ellensburg. Weekly, she transported children back and forth from a housing district on the other side of town. Her help was critical during the early stages of Awana. This ministry continues, over 40 years later.
Margaret built friendships with people of all ages and from all over the world. There were college-age young people who were drawn to her whose friendships remained close after they left Ellensburg. Many of those friends came to her 100-year-old birthday party. Young people traveled from Scotland, other parts of Europe, and Japan to spend some time with their friend Margaret. There was a school teacher from Japan who sometimes taught in Brazil. On her trips back and forth to Brazil, she stopped at Seattle so she could come here to Ellensburg to spend some time with Margaret. Relatives of hers from Scotland came to our town to visit with her. There was a young lady, I believe from Sweden, that visited Margaret a number of times. She later became a policewoman.
Margaret never married. A former student wanted to marry her. She said, “My pot is already full.” He said, “I will give you a bigger pot.” Her first love was her real and passionate love for Jesus Christ. As a mutual friend said, “She is always bragging on God.”
As she was approaching the end of her life and was 100 hundred years old, she told me: “I do not have any family. I will die alone.” I visited her at the local nursing home the last time I saw her. I had to wait in line to see her. The room was packed with friends (family). For example, a young friend came from Tacoma to take care of her. I told her: “Our friendship has just begun.” She said, “just begun.” These were the last words I heard Margaret say. She died shortly after that.
For all of us who were touched by her life, we know she lived a life worth living!
Larry Cory is Director of Discipleship at Chestnut Street Baptist and pastor and assistant pastor in Ellensburg.