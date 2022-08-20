Larry Cory

The theme of this series of religious page articles is “A life worth living.” When I heard this theme, I immediately thought of the life of Margaret MacLennan.

My wife Shirley and I first met Margaret about 45 years ago. At that time, Margaret and I started a conversation that did not end until her death about 10 years ago. It started on a car ride back and forth from a regional church conference in the Tri-Cities. I immediately found her very interesting. She also found me very interesting. But, she found everyone very interesting. She was a very passionate Christian who loved to talk about her relationship with God with anyone who had a similar interest and passion. And her joy about God was catching.

